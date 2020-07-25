REPORT: Former LSU Tiger traded to the Seattle Seahawks

(WAFB) - According to multiple reports the New York Jets are trading All-Pro safety Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Jets are trading safety and former LSU Tiger Adams and a 2022 4th-round draft pick to the Seahawks in exchange for Bradley McDougald, a 2021 1st-round pick, 2021 3rd-round, and a 2022 1st-round draft pick.
Adams, was drafted with the 6th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Jets. During his three seasons as a Jet, Adams started all 46 games, and racked up 273 total tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, and 2 interceptions.
Deal is still pending physicals.
