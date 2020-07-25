FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hanna makes landfall, rain for Louisiana through the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Radar imagery from Corpus Christi showed the leading edge of Hanna’s large eye striking the Texas coast around 2 p.m. on Saturday. Preliminary assessment puts Hanna’s maximum sustained winds at 80 mph at that time.
While Texas is taking the brunt of Hanna’s wrath, Saturday’s rain in the WAFB area were a product of Hanna’s large, counter-clockwise circulation. That spin and its modest banding pattern of Gulf moisture added to the already-humid air across the WAFB region, supporting showers and occasional thunderstorms during the afternoon.
As we saw on Friday, Saturday’s daytime rains came in bursts: sometimes very light and brief and at other times as quick but rather heavy downpours.
Unfortunately, the forecast stays wet for Sunday and through the first half of the upcoming work week with rain chances posted at 60% to 70% for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
WAFB communities along north of the I-10/12 corridor could see anywhere from 1″ to 2″ of rain between Saturday evening and Wednesday evening. Those numbers get higher south of the interstate and could approach 4″ to 5″ for some areas along the coast.
There is a silver lining with the rainy pattern however, daytime highs are expected to stay in the 80°s through Wednesday. The First Alert Forecast eases back on the “rainfall throttle” for Thursday, Friday and the weekend, but it will be far from dry.
Plan for scattered, mainly-afternoon showers and thunderstorms for each of those four days. The dip in rain chances will be accompanied by a return of 90°s for most WAFB neighborhoods.
As you know, Hanna is not the only tropical system currently being monitored in the Atlantic Basin. Gonzalo has continued to weaken due to a hostile environment and was downgraded to a tropical depression early Saturday afternoon.
The depression has entered the extreme southeastern portion of the Caribbean Sea and is expected to skirt just north of the Venezuelan Coast through Saturday evening and overnight.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects that T.D. Gonzalo will continue its demise and become an open tropical wave on Sunday.
To the east of Gonzalo in the central tropical Atlantic, Invest 92L continues moving west at about 15 mph. While tropical development appears somewhat unlikely over the next 2 to 3 days, the NHC outlook sets development chances at 70% by the middle to latter part of the upcoming work week with the tropical wave near or over the Lesser Antilles at that time.
