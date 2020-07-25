Family, attorneys demand transparency on anniversary of Josef Richardson’s death

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - The family of Josef Richardson is still fighting for justice one year after he was shot and killed by a deputy with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
“It’s the same feeling that we felt July 25, 2019, is what we’re feeling today,” said Raynard Douglas, Richardson’s nephew. “Nothing’s accomplished.”
Richardson's girlfriend, Jessica Clouatre, has filed a federal lawsuit against the deputies involved as those who knew him best say they want more answers.
"We just know that department failed us and it's going to continue to fail anybody because there's no body cameras so there's no accountability," Douglas added.
“That’s not fair,” said Maudess Douglas, Richardson’s mother. “It’s not fair to the family, it’s not fair to the community and it’s not fair to the public that reads this stuff. Let them know both sides of the story. There’s always two sides. Let both sides be shown.”
Deputy Vance Matranga was cleared in the case but the family’s attorneys tell WAFB they are concerned about what exactly investigators looked at to make that determination because the sheriff’s office does not have body cameras. They believe most of the outcome of the case depended heavily on the word of officers who say Richardson resisted several commands before being shot in the head near his neck.
RELATED STORY: In Josef Richardson shooting, deputies cleared of wrongdoing
"We have a civilian witness in the room who gives a completely different account," said attorney Christopher Murrell.
The lawsuit claims members of the task force who arrested Richardson’s girlfriend violated his civil rights and then used intimidation to get her to protect the deputy who fired the fatal shot. The entire ordeal happened at the Budget Motel in Port Allen when officers, armed with a no-knock warrant, stormed the room the couple was staying in.
“We still do not have civilian oversight,” said attorney Ron Haley. “We still do not have body cameras. We demand change. We demand transparency. We demand accountability.”
Family members said they are focused on whatever justice they can get for Josef and want to ensure this does not happen again.
WAFB’s Scottie Hunter reached out to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office for comment on this report. A spokesman said they will not comment on pending litigation.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.