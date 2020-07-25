Deputies search for suspects who fired at homeowners

PAULINA, La. (WAFB) - The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people who fired shots at homeowners in Paulina.
Deputies reported it happened around 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 25.
According to investigators, the homeowners saw two people trespassing in their front yard and when the homeowners questioned them, the suspects opened fire. Deputies said the couple ran into the home and the suspects left the area.
They have not yet been found.
Anyone with information or surveillance video of the shooting is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 225-562-2200. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest.
Deputies reminded people to lock their vehicles at night and call 911 if they see anything suspicious near their homes.
