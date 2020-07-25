BRPD unit involved in single-vehicle crash; injuries don’t appear life-threatening

A Baton Rouge Police Department unit crashed at Winbourne Avenue and Elm Drive. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | July 25, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT - Updated July 25 at 10:01 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a crash involving one of its units.

Sgt. Don Coppola confirmed a BRPD unit crashed at Winbourne Avenue and Elm Drive. The

He added the preliminary information shows it was a single-vehicle crash and the officer was taken to the hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the vehicle was smoking after the crash but did not catch fire.

The investigation is ongoing.

