BRPD unit involved in single-vehicle crash; injuries don’t appear life-threatening

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a crash involving one of its units.
Sgt. Don Coppola confirmed a BRPD unit crashed at Winbourne Avenue and Elm Drive. The
He added the preliminary information shows it was a single-vehicle crash and the officer was taken to the hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the vehicle was smoking after the crash but did not catch fire.
The investigation is ongoing.
