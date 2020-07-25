Back the Blue cookout provides meals to BRPD

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Small acts of kindness have been happening all over the Baton Rouge area and one group of people decided to feed the Baton Rouge Police Department.
The group provided meals and ice cream to officers while they work, making it an official Back the Blue cookout.
Signs were displayed to show support for the officers and the food was sponsored by a number of area restaurants.
”I know they are good people and we want to do something to show our support for what they do for keeping us safe,” said Landon Weber, a co-host of the event.
Officers were able to interact with the group and they greatly appreciated the support.
