After Further Review: 53-man Saints roster projection

James Hurst is suspended for the first four games of the season thus would not count against the 53. The Saints clearly saw something in Greenidge to keep on the team all 16 weeks as an undrafted rookie last season. Easton is a quality interior lineman that can step in and start. Clapp earns the spot in this projection over Cameron Tom for his niche as the ‘tackle eligible’ in Payton’s offense, but it’s very close.