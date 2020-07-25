After Further Review: 53-man Saints roster projection

After Further Review: 53-man Saints roster projection
Saints running back Alvin Kamara is introduced to Saints fans inside a dark Superdome (Source: Mark Lagrange)
By Sean Fazende | July 25, 2020 at 8:46 AM CDT - Updated July 25 at 9:00 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Quarterback (4)

Drew Brees

Jameis Winston

Taysom Hill

Tommy Stevens

As of now, Stevens is listed as a quarterback, but when camp begins there’s a strong chance he doesn’t stay there. Regardless, given how aggressively the Saints went after him in the back of the draft, he feels like a player Payton wants on the roster in some capacity.

RB (4)

Alvin Kamara

Latavius Murray

Ty Montgomery

Michael Burton

Montgomery could be one of those late free agency signings that really pays off given his versatility. Fullback is a position no one talks about, but is wide open for someone to take. In this projection, Burton gets the nod.

Wide Receiver (5)

Michael Thomas

Emmanuel Sanders

Tre’Quan Smith

Lil Jordan Humphrey

Deonte Harris

The first two receivers are set. Behind Thomas and Sanders is less clear, given that Humphrey was able to crack the active roster last season, he gets the spot over Emmanuel Butler and Austin Carr or even an undrafted free agent.

Tight End (3)

Josh Hill

Jared Cook

Adam Trautman

Don’t be shocked if this is the position Stevens ends up playing, but for now these are the three in this group. The trio of Hill, Cook and Trautman could give the Saints some good diversity at this position.

Offensive Line (8)

Cesar Ruiz

Erik McCoy

Terron Armstead

Ryan Ramczyk

Andrus Peat

Nick Easton

Will Clapp

James Hurst*

Ethan Greenidge

James Hurst is suspended for the first four games of the season thus would not count against the 53. The Saints clearly saw something in Greenidge to keep on the team all 16 weeks as an undrafted rookie last season. Easton is a quality interior lineman that can step in and start. Clapp earns the spot in this projection over Cameron Tom for his niche as the ‘tackle eligible’ in Payton’s offense, but it’s very close.

Defensive Tackle (5)

Malcolm Brown

Sheldon Rankins

David Onyemata

Mario Edwards

Shy Tuttle

The deepest position on the team. Taylor Stallworth is a guy that will be in the mix, but for now these are the five that get on the roster.

Defensive End (5)

Cam Jordan

Marcus Davenport

Trey Hendrickson

Carl Granderson

Margus Hunt

Interesting group, Jordan has become one of the game’s best all- around defensive ends. The team is hoping Davenport elevates his game to a different level in year three. Hendrickson is a steady veteran reserve, while Granderson is a player they like. While Hunt offers versatility along the defensive line.

Linebacker (6)

DeMario Davis

Alex Anzalone

Kiko Alonso

Zack Baun

Craig Robertson

Kaden Elliss

Numbers at this position could fluctuate given how often linebackers play special teams. The exact position Baun settles into could play a role as well.

Cornerback (5)

Marshon Lattimore

Janoris Jenkins

P.J. Williams

Patrick Robinson

Justin Hardee

Depth at this position is concerning. This could be a spot an undrafted free agent battles his way onto the roster or where they look for veteran availability elsewhere. However, for this projection these five make it on the roster.

Safety (5)

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Marcus Williams

Malcolm Jenkins

D.J. Swearinger

J.T. Gray

Gray’s special teams ability earns him a spot once again. CJGJ could be a breakout player in 2020. Williams is heading into a contract year, while Jenkins and Swearinger will bring a veteran presence. On the surface, this looks like a versatile group.

Specialists (3)

Thomas Morstead

Zach Wood

Wil Lutz

This group is as solid as it’s ever been.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.