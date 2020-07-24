Zion Wiliamson returns to Orlando after family emergency

Zion Williamson at Pelicans practice in Orlando, FL (Courtesy: NBA/Pelicans) (Source: NBA/Pelicans)
July 24, 2020 at 7:18 PM CDT - Updated July 24 at 7:20 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Pelicans player Zion Williamson returned to the NBA campus in Orlando on Friday evening, according to a statement from the team.

While away, Williams had to test daily for COVID-19 and received negative results each time.

Effective immediately, Williamson also has to quarantine himself, due to NBA protocol.

“My family and I appreciate the love and respect that everyone showed us while we dealt with a private family matter,” Williamson said. “I’m excited to rejoin my team in Orlando and look forward to getting back on the court with my teammates after quarantine.”

