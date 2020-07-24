YMCA to offer distance learning childcare as new school year begins

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many school districts in the Baton Rouge area have recently released plans for returning to school in the fall. Many of those plans include some distance learning, and some face-to-face learning, leaving many parents wondering who will care for their children while they’re at work.
The YMCA of the Capital Area is providing relief for that worry by offering a distance learning program and childcare for students. The YMCA has been providing a childcare program since the start of the pandemic and will continue to do so.
The YMCA plans to offer distance learning childcare at five locations from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Students will participate in virtual learning during school hours and afterwards will enjoy other activities like swimming, games, and STEM projects. This distance learning childcare program will be available for kids in pre-k through 8th grade.
During the program, the YMCA will supervise the children and provide WiFi access so kids can complete their virtual learning. Lunch will also be provided. The program begins Aug. 10; preregistration is required.
To register for the program, or to find out more, click here.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.