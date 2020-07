Jory John Worthen, 24, of Bearden, Ark., is being sought on two counts of capital murder. Photographs shared by authorities show his tattoos include a winged skull on his chest, a cross with the words “Matthew 7:6” on his right forearm, barbed wire on his left bicep and ones that read “XI-XX-XVI” elsewhere on his arms. (Source: U.S. Marshals Service)