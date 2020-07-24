St. Gabriel PD searching for person accused of breaking into convenience store

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - The St. Gabriel Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a person accused of breaking into a convenience store and stealing cash and merchandise.
Officials with the police department say the burglary happened just after 12 a.m. on Friday, July 24 at St. Gabriel Mart, known as “G-Mart”. The store is located at 3565 Hwy. 30. Police say the person arrived in a burgundy SUV, smashed the front door, went into the store, then left with an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the St. Gabriel Police Department at 225-642-5222 and select option 1.
