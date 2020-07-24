SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: East Feliciana Tigers

JACKSON, La. (WAFB) - The East Feliciana Tigers are stop No. 40 for Sportsline Summer Camp.
The student-athletes were working hard at a recent workout, coming off a 6-5 season in which they lost in the second round to No. 2 seed Many.
Until this season, thee Tigers had only one head coach in its history, Cedric Anderson. He has moved on and Darius Matthews has taken over.
Matthews said he learned a ton from Anderson and will lean on seven returning seniors in 2020 to lead the team.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.