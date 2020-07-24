At least two reportedly hurt in shooting on Vancouver Drive in neighborhood off Central Thruway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A shooting was reported in a neighborhood off Central Thruway in Baton Rouge Friday evening.
The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 24 in the 3000 block of Vancouver Drive. A spokesperson with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says one victim was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Other emergency officials say another victim is being transported to the hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.
We will update this story when more information becomes available.
