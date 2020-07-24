Rescue Alliance urgently in need of donations

GONZALES La. (WAFB) - Pet food pantries across the local area are currently seeing the economic impacts due to the coronavirus pandemic and are urgently in need of donations and sponsors. That includes ones like the Rescue Alliance in Gonzales.
“Right now, because the demand for food assistance is rising at an extraordinary rate, just as the Louisiana Pet Food Bank is being struck by shortages of both donated food and volunteer workers that serves Ascension, East Baton Rouge and Livingston Parishes.”
The demand for pet food has increased tremendously over the past two months and the pet food bank has already given out over 25,000 pounds of pet food through the COVID-19 emergency grant by Alley Cat Allies, Tractor Supply of Gonzales, and Rescuebank, and they now need help to restock.
Rescue Alliance is asking for members of the public to drop off donations of dry cat and dog food as well as cat litter.
If you are able to donate, donations can be dropped off at:
- Petstar Animal Care of Prairieville - 38432 West Airline Dr., Prairieville
- Agape Baptist Church of Denham Springs - 25353 South Walker Rd., Denham Springs
- Petsmart Gonzales - 40451 Lowes Ave., Gonzales
If you don’t have food to donate, you can help the pet food bank by purchasing food and donating to its Amazon Charity List.
Sponsorship can be made by clicking here.
Those that are interested in hosting a donation drive for your community pets you can do so by clicking here.
