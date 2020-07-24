REPORTS: NFL, NFLPA reach agreement on COVID-19 adjustments

By Josh Auzenne | July 24, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT - Updated July 24 at 6:41 PM

NEW YORK (WAFB) - An agreement has been reached between the NFL and NFLPA about adjustments to the CBA during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to reports.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted a statement from the NFLPA that the deal was reached.

Training camps are scheduled to start on Tuesday, July 28.

The agreed-upon deal includes an allowance for 16-man practice squads, high-risk and general opt-outs of participation due to the pandemic (deadline date to be determined), and the absence of a preseason for 2020, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported earlier Friday.

According Rapoport, there will be a 20-day ramp-up period for training camp and a maximum of 14 practices in pads.

