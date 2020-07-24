As qualifying ends, 8 candidates are in the race for EBR mayor-president

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Qualifying for the Nov. 3 election in Louisiana officially came to an end at 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 24.
Eights candidates have qualified to run for mayor-president of East Baton Rouge Parish, pending certification from the Secretary of State’s Office.
They are:
- Sharon Weston Broome (D)
- Steve Carter (R)
- E Eric Guirard (I)
- C. Denise Marcelle (D)
- Jordan Piazza (R)
- Frank Smith III (R)
- Matt Watson (R)
- Tara Wicker (D)
