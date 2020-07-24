As qualifying ends, 8 candidates are in the race for EBR mayor-president

By Rachael Thomas | July 24, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT - Updated July 24 at 5:02 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Qualifying for the Nov. 3 election in Louisiana officially came to an end at 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 24.

Eights candidates have qualified to run for mayor-president of East Baton Rouge Parish, pending certification from the Secretary of State’s Office.

They are:

  • Sharon Weston Broome (D)
  • Steve Carter (R)
  • E Eric Guirard (I)
  • C. Denise Marcelle (D)
  • Jordan Piazza (R)
  • Frank Smith III (R)
  • Matt Watson (R)
  • Tara Wicker (D)

