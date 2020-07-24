NCAA President Mark Emmert issues statement on fall championships discussion

INDIANAPOLIS (WAFB) - NCAA President Mark Emmert issued a statement on Friday, July 24, following a meeting with the Board of Governors about the handling of championships for fall sports.
The one definitive he gave is that the format of championships must change if they are to happen safely and fairly. He added discussions about fall sports will continue in August. The full statement is below.
“Today the Board of Governors and I agreed that we must continue to thoughtfully and aggressively monitor health conditions around the country and the implementation of the COVID-19 guidelines we issued last week. The health and well-being of college athletes is the highest priority in deciding whether to proceed with our 22 NCAA championships beginning in late November. We all remain deeply concerned about the infection trend lines we see. It is clear that the format of our championships will have to change if they are to be conducted in a safe and fair manner. We discussed other complexities in addition to the health and safety impacts, to include team availability, travel limitations and various local and state restrictions. We will continue our discussions in August.”
