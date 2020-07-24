LSU incoming freshman Arik Gilbert named 2020 Gatorade Male High School Athlete of the Year

CHICAGO (WAFB) - Gatorade announced Friday, July 24, that LSU incoming freshman Arik Gilbert has been named the 2020 Gatorade Male High School Athlete of the Year.
It is the most prestigious award in high school sports. Gilbert is the first tight end in the history of the award to win.
Gilbert played at Marietta High School in Marietta, Ga. He led the Blue Devils to a 13-2 record and the Georgia Class 7A state title, the school’s first in 52 years.
He was a two-time All-State honoree, was named Region 3 Offensive Player of the Year as a junior, and was selected to play in the 2020 All-American Bowl. He caught 105 passes for 1,860 yards and 15 touchdowns.
He has been named to the Mackey Award watch list before playing a single down on the collegiate level. The honor is presented annually to college football’s most outstanding tight end.
UCONN commit Paige Bueckers is the 2020 Gatorade Female High School Athlete of the Year - the first female basketball player to win the award since 2014.
Gilbert and Bueckers will be featured in a special, advanced flip-cover release for the September 2020 issue of Sports Illustrated.
