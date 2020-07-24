Judge in ICU with COVID-19 can qualify for re-election, La. Supreme Court decides

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s Supreme Court decided Friday that an attorney for Judge Richard “Chip” Moore can sign election paperwork on Moore’s behalf, since the 55-year-old has been hospitalized with the Coronavirus since July 2, and is incapable of putting pen to paper.
The attorney, Beau Brock, says he signed the paperwork prior to the court’s decision on Moore’s behalf and filed it with East Baton Rouge Parish election officials.
The pre-approval from the courts essentially prevents a challenger from contesting the election results on grounds that Moore did not sign the paperwork himself, as long as he is healthy enough to sign by November 2.
Two lower panels had denied the request for pre-approval based on procedure, not the potential merit of their argument.
“In light of the highly unusual circumstances presented in this matter related to the ongoing global pandemic caused by COVID-19 and the fact that but for the current medical status of the candidate related to COVID-19 the candidate would have signed the certificate of candidacy, we reverse the lower courts,” the decision reads.
Election day is Nov. 3.
