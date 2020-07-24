Jeff Perilloux qualifies for re-election despite indictment

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - St. John Parish Judge Jeff Perilloux qualifies for his current district judgeship despite awaiting trial on three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Perilloux stepped away from the bench following his indictment two years ago.
Two other challengers have qualified.
A judge has delayed Perilloux’s trial six times.
Meantime, 12 people have signed up to take on Senator Bill Cassidy.
Local congressional representatives Steve Scalise, Cedric Richmond, Garrett Graves will face challenger. Seven candidates have signed up to replace Ralph Abraham who will not seek re-election.
