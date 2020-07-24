Gov. Edwards announces resignation of ATC commissioner

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards has announced that ATC Commissioner Juana Lombard has resigned from her position.
The announcement was made on Friday, July 24.
According to a press release from Edwards Lombard resigned from her position in order to run for magistrate for the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court in the upcoming November election. Her resignation becomes effective immediately.
Gov. Edwards has appointed Ernest Legier to serve as acting ATC commissioner. Legier has served as Lombard’s chief of staff since 2016.
“I want to thank Commissioner Lombard for her dedicated service to our state,” said Gov. Edwards. “Since I first took office, she has been an integral part of my administration not only helping to regulate the alcohol and tobacco industries throughout the state but also creating the Human Trafficking Task Force within ATC to address this heinous problem impacting our state and nation. I wish her well in her election and have every confidence in Acting Commissioner Legier’s ability to continue successfully leading this agency. I look forward to working with him.”
