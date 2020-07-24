Gov. Edwards announces resignation of ATC commissioner

“I want to thank Commissioner Lombard for her dedicated service to our state,” said Gov. Edwards. “Since I first took office, she has been an integral part of my administration not only helping to regulate the alcohol and tobacco industries throughout the state but also creating the Human Trafficking Task Force within ATC to address this heinous problem impacting our state and nation. I wish her well in her election and have every confidence in Acting Commissioner Legier’s ability to continue successfully leading this agency. I look forward to working with him.”