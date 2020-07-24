Friday, July 24: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

Latest number of coronavirus cases, deaths in La. as of Friday, July 24
By Spencer Chrisman | July 24, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT - Updated July 24 at 12:44 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Friday, July 24, at 12:00 p.m. the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:

  • 103,734 positive cases - increase of 2,142 cases
  • 3,604 deaths - 30 new deaths
  • 1,585 patients in the hospital - 15 new patients
  • 197 patients on ventilators - no change
  • 61,456 patients recovered - no change
  • 89% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread

Since Thursday, July 24, 24,858 new tests have been reported to the state. That brings the total number of tests to 1,199,726.

