FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain expected as TS Hanna churns across Gulf

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tropical Storm Hanna, in the Gulf of Mexico, is expected to strengthen Friday as it continues to move WNW toward the Texas coast.
SE LA and SW MS will, fortunately, have no direct impact from this storm, other than increasing coverage of rain and isolated storms. And, even after Hanna makes landfall tomorrow in TX, the wet pattern will stay in place through the weekend and into next week, as well.
In the meantime, only limited activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar as you head out on this Friday morning. By afternoon, we’re looking at a 70% - 80% coverage of rain (not “all day” rain) and a high in the upper 80°s.
Both Saturday and Sunday, you’ll need the umbrella. No *severe* weather expected, just more off and on rain (more “on” than off), holding daytime highs in the mid/upper 80°s.
