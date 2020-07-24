FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hanna headed to Texas, will bring some rain to Louisiana coast

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has Hanna reaching Category 1 strength before making landfall in the vicinity of Corpus Christi early Saturday afternoon. For the WAFB region, be ready for passing showers and a few rumbles of thunder Saturday tied to Hanna’s circulation. Unfortunately, the outlook for Sunday is damp too, but neither day will be marked by all-day rains. Look for a pattern similar to Friday’s, with occasional showers interspersed between dry spells, with periods of sunshine and patches of blue sky. A few brief heavy downpours can be expected in the region, but not everyone gets wet, and even those downpours won’t last all that long. Clouds and showers should keep weekend highs in the 80s.