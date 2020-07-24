FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hanna headed to Texas, will bring some rain to Louisiana coast

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain is likely both Saturday and Sunday while we watch Hanna roll into Texas.
The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has Hanna reaching Category 1 strength before making landfall in the vicinity of Corpus Christi early Saturday afternoon. For the WAFB region, be ready for passing showers and a few rumbles of thunder Saturday tied to Hanna’s circulation. Unfortunately, the outlook for Sunday is damp too, but neither day will be marked by all-day rains. Look for a pattern similar to Friday’s, with occasional showers interspersed between dry spells, with periods of sunshine and patches of blue sky. A few brief heavy downpours can be expected in the region, but not everyone gets wet, and even those downpours won’t last all that long. Clouds and showers should keep weekend highs in the 80s.
While Hanna will be moving away from Louisiana, keep the umbrella within reach as rain chances remain likely through the first half of next week.
It seems as though the tropics have really come alive this week. In addition to a strengthening Hanna, the NHC continues to monitor Gonzalo and a new tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic.
Dry air has taken a toll on Gonzalo and the system has been reduced to a marginal tropical storm. While Gonzalo is expected to move into the Caribbean this weekend, the NHC forecast calls for the storm to dissipate early next week.
Recently coming off the Coast of Africa, the NHC is eyeing a broad, impressive tropical wave in the far eastern tropical Atlantic and has already tagged it as Invest 92L. While significant development is unlikely for the next few days, this may be a storm that gets our attention around the middle of next week.
Closer to home, Saturday is shaping up to be a near repeat of Friday, with passing showers and an occasional thunderstorm. Highs Saturday will be in the 80s. Rain is likely Sunday with highs again in the 80s. In fact, rain is likely through the first half of the week, with scattered showers and occasional thunderstorms expected for the latter half of the week into the following weekend. Expect a few pockets of rain in the morning, with scattered, numerous passing showers and a few storms both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.