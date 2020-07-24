BRG to receive help from Navy as COVID-19 cases continue to surge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General (BRG) is set to receive some help from the federal government due to the continued rise in COVID-19 cases in Louisiana.
Trisha Guidry, acting COO of BRG, says 33 medical professionals from the Navy are headed to the hospital so they can open 12 additional ICU beds at the Mid City campus.
The federal government previously sent 74 Navy personnel to BRG to assist back in April. During that time, the Navy ran its own units inside the hospital. This time, however, Guidry says the Navy personnel will be more integrated with BRG’s staff.
“This time, it’s a little different. The assistance will come in an increment of how do we aid with the implementation within your staff. So this time, it won’t be taking over a whole unit, but they will aid in increasing our capacity by integrating with our staff, and our staff can take care of more patients,” said Guidry.
The Navy workers are expected to arrive Saturday, July 25 and stay through at least late August.
