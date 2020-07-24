Baton Rouge General scales back visitor policy as COVID-19 cases in state continue to rise

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following information was provided by Baton Rouge General:
As COVID cases in our area continue to increase, Baton Rouge General is further restricting visitation throughout their hospitals and clinics. Beginning Saturday, July 25 at 6 a.m., non-COVID patients in hospitals and clinics will be allowed one visitor or guest. Visitors are still not allowed in COVID units, in emergency rooms or in the skilled nursing unit at the Mid City campus.
Visitors must:
- Be 18 or older
- Wear a mask
- Stay home if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19
In non-COVID intensive care units, one visitor is allowed per day, with the following restrictions:
- One visitor will be allowed to visit their loved one from 2 to 5 p.m.
- On their first visit, an ICU staff member will meet the visitor and escort them to the patient room
For the most up-to-date information on BRG’s visitor policy, visit brgeneral.org.
