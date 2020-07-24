Bars and restaurants prohibited from selling take-out drinks due to COVID-19 spike in Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans City Officials gave an update on more restrictions to Orleans Parish restaurants and bars.
All bars and restaurants will now be prohibited from selling take-out and drive-through drinks starting at 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 25.
Cantrell also spoke about illegal gatherings in non-permitted party buses and short-term rentals used for make-shift venues.
Gathering sizes will also be limited to 25 people as well.
The mayor says there will be an initiative for restaurants to receive $600 to expand outdoor seating during this time.
Orleans Parish currently has 9,752 cases and 548 total deaths, according to a tweet by Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
Since mid-June, the average cases in the city has increased. Wide-spread community transmission is the assumed cause of the increase of COVID-19, according to the Director of the New Orleans Department of Health, Dr. Jennifer Avegno.
