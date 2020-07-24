Another candidate joins the race to become next mayor-president of EBR Parish

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Another candidate has joined the race to become the next mayor-president of East Baton Rouge Parish.
Baton Rouge area attorney, E Eric Guirard, made his campaign announcement Friday, July 24. Guirard says he plans to make Baton Rouge the “next great American city” by focusing on the following five issues:
- Education
- Traffic
- Crime
- Business Development
- Community Relations/Quality of Life
Guirard joins six other candidates currently in the race: incumbent mayor-president, Sharon Weston Broome, Councilman Matt Watson, Councilwoman Tara Wicker, Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, businessman, Jordan Piazza, and Frank Smith III. Qualifying for the election ends at 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 24.
