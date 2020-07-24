Another candidate joins the race to become next mayor-president of EBR Parish

E Eric Guirard is running to be the next mayor-president of EBR Parish. (Source: E Eric Guirard)
By Rachael Thomas | July 24, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT - Updated July 24 at 4:43 PM

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Another candidate has joined the race to become the next mayor-president of East Baton Rouge Parish.

Baton Rouge area attorney, E Eric Guirard, made his campaign announcement Friday, July 24. Guirard says he plans to make Baton Rouge the “next great American city” by focusing on the following five issues:

  1. Education
  2. Traffic
  3. Crime
  4. Business Development
  5. Community Relations/Quality of Life

Guirard joins six other candidates currently in the race: incumbent mayor-president, Sharon Weston Broome, Councilman Matt Watson, Councilwoman Tara Wicker, Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, businessman, Jordan Piazza, and Frank Smith III. Qualifying for the election ends at 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 24.

