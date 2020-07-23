YOUR MONEY: How to get money back while shopping RetailMeNot Mega Savings Event

(WAFB) - As the retail industry continues to evolve due to COVID-19, RetailMeNot has kept a close eye on shifting trends and sentiment from both retailers and consumers.
Shoppers have prioritized essential purchases due to the uncertainty of the pandemic and are craving a sense of normalcy and a return to their usual shopping behaviors. As new fall routines and the back-to-school season soon begins, consumers need savings more than ever.
“At RetailMeNot, we know that people are planning spending upwards of $532 in July,” said Sara Skirboll, the RetailMeNot shopping expert. “We also know that they’ve been really conservative with their spending, cautious with where they are spending their money, so we wanted to give consumers a reason to buy the things that we know they need, whether that’s summer staples for the kids that have outgrown their clothes or fall essentials for back-to-school or back-to-learning, no matter what that looks like. We also know that retailers are struggling, so we wanted to help them bounce back, help them rebound from really difficult times and then also on the flip side, give consumers a reason to shop, get them really deep discounts, really significant savings to help them get through this crazy pandemic and these crazy times.”
RetailMeNot expects the Mega Savings Event will give shoppers an opportunity to save money and support their favorite brands.
Consumers can simply head to MegaSavingsEvent.com to browse the deals. From there, they can use any promo code or offer when shopping on retailer websites.
Top offers available beginning Thursday, July 23 include:
- Apple: Buy a Mac or iPad for college and get AirPods
- Macy's: 12% cash back
- Nike: 10% cash back
- Overstock: 20% cash back
- Adidas: 20% Cash back
- Tarte: 20% cash back and 15% off
- Sephora: 10% cash back on $100+
- Shutterfly: 40% off site-wide
- L'Occitane: 20% cash back
- Cabela's: 20% cash back
- AT&T: $80 cash back
- Michael Kors: Extra 50% PLUS 6% off, 10% off $170 Cash Back
- Bonobos: 20% Cash Back
- ELF Cosmetics: 20% Cash Back and $10 Off $40+
- Sperry: 20% Cash Back
- Kiehl's: 10% Cash Back
- Modcloth: 25% off site-wide
“If you’re looking to take advantage of these deep discounts, go to megasavingsevent.com. Everything is free to use, all of these great deals, and if you want to take advantage of the cash back offers, make sure you have a free RetailMeNot account. Sign up; it’s really easy. It takes a couple of seconds and like I said, you’re going to find deals at all of your favorite stores. Think Nike 10% cash back, Macy’s 12% cash back, Adidas 20% cash back, Michael Kors is on the list, Shutterfly is offering 40% off the entire site, so if you’re in the market for holiday gifts, you might want to take advantage of those personalized offers from Shutterfly,” explained Skirboll.
These offers won’t last long, so consumers are encouraged to check them out now and enjoy mega savings while shopping!
