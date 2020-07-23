YOUR MONEY: How to get money back while shopping RetailMeNot Mega Savings Event

“At RetailMeNot, we know that people are planning spending upwards of $532 in July,” said Sara Skirboll, the RetailMeNot shopping expert. “We also know that they’ve been really conservative with their spending, cautious with where they are spending their money, so we wanted to give consumers a reason to buy the things that we know they need, whether that’s summer staples for the kids that have outgrown their clothes or fall essentials for back-to-school or back-to-learning, no matter what that looks like. We also know that retailers are struggling, so we wanted to help them bounce back, help them rebound from really difficult times and then also on the flip side, give consumers a reason to shop, get them really deep discounts, really significant savings to help them get through this crazy pandemic and these crazy times.”