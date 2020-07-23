Witness in shooting death of Josef Richardson files lawsuit against deputies

(WAFB) - Jessica Clouatre, witness to the deputy-involved shooting death of Josef Richardson, intends to sue the sheriff’s office and task force members connected to the shooting.
An attorney demands a jury trial on Clouatre’s behalf, claiming members of the task force violated Clouatre’s civil rights during the shooting and her subsequent arrest, in a recently filed lawsuit.
The lawsuit says members of the task force arrested Clouatre as an intimidation tactic to protect the deputy who fired the shot.
Clouatre suffered, “severe emotional harm, fear, and intimidation, and false arrest and prosecution of the sole witness to the actions of the officers,” the attorney wrote.
Clouatre’s lawsuit is separate from a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Richardson’s family.
THE SHOOTING:
A group of agents involved in a 2019 drug sting in Port Allen entered a room where Clouatre and Richardson were staying. Deputies entered through the use of a no-knock warrant, a specialized warrant that allows “no-knock” entry, or entry without identification.
Facts reported by Louisiana State Police investigators, the Attorney General’s office, and West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say Richardson resisted verbal commands from deputies and cleared the deputies of wrongdoing.
Clouatre’s attorney and the attorneys representing Richardson’s family dispute those facts.
The sting ultimately ended with one deputy firing a bullet into the back of Richardson’s head / neck area that severed part of his spine.
Clouatre, the only civilian witness to the shooting, was detained on drug charges afterward.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.