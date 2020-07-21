Tropical Depression #8 upgraded to Tropical Storm Hanna

At 1000 PM CDT (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Hanna was located near latitude 26.2 North, longitude 91.4 West. Hanna is moving toward the west-northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h) and a west-northwestward to westward motion is expected during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of the storm is expected to move across the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Friday and make landfall along the Texas coast on Saturday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected until the system makes landfall. Steady weakening is expected after Hanna moves inland. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb (29.59 inches).