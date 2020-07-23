Thursday, July 23: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Thursday, July 23, at 11:55 a.m. the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 101,650 positive cases - increase of 2,408 cases
- 3,574 deaths - 16 new deaths
- 1,585 patients in the hospital - 58 new patients
- 197 patients on ventilators - increase of 9 patients
- 61,456 patients recovered - no change
- 91% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread
- 33% of the cases reported today are of individuals aged 29 and under
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between July 16 and July 23.
Since Wednesday, July 22, 21,967 new tests have been reported to the state. That brings the total number of tests to 1,174,868.
