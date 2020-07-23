SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Livonia Wildcats

LIVONIA, La. (WAFB) - Stop No. 39 for Sportsline Summer Camp is with the Livonia Wildcats.
The Wildcats have a new head coach in former West Feliciana defensive coordinator Josh Laborde, who was a big part of the Saints’ run to their state championship in 2018.
Laborde is thrilled to have his first head coaching opportunity, quickly getting his feet on the ground after receiving the position on July 4.
“This is a very special community,” said Laborde. “They love their school. They love their kids ... and have been successful. Went to the dome in 2013 and won it all in 2014.”
“I like him,” said senior offensive and defensive lineman Brandon Smith. “He always talks about Wildcat pride and we have to bring that back, so I like the way things going.”
“I think things are going pretty good,” added senior safety Jaren Derogers. “It’s going to be a good season, putting in the work, working out every day, conditioning good.”
