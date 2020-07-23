Shots fired from moving vehicles on Bluebonnet Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies are investigating a shooting on a busy Baton Rouge road located near the Mall of Louisiana.
According to officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around the lunch hour on Thursday, July 23. Shots were fired from two vehicles driving past each other.
One person was reportedly injured by broken glass from the car windows. At this time, it does not appear anyone was struck by gunfire.
The majority of the law enforcement activity is centralized near the interstate.
Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.
If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
