Recess and P.E. may look different when students return to school in the fall

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students of all ages look forward to recess during the typical school day, but this year their break will likely look much different.
“I believe we have the ability to do it now, will it look like last year, absolutely not, but I think we’ve all come to the recognition that life just looks differently,” says Superintendent Hollis Milton of West Feliciana Parish Schools.
Most schools in the area will still have recess and physical education (P.E.) in the upcoming school year, but some are still working out the specifics.
School leaders in West Baton Rouge Parish say they are already establishing a plan.
“Depending on space or the activity that we are doing, I would say physical activity with a face covering is tough. I think sometimes, more of our elementary school campuses if you don’t have a full-fledge gym,” says Superintendent Wes Watts of West Baton Rouge Parish Schools.
Watts says they will still allow recess and P.E., but students will have to follow social distancing rules. Class sizes will be smaller when they go outside to play. Watts says he also believes face coverings won’t be required during recess.
“And recess is a little bit different, you have a little bit more freedom there because we have bigger space, but those two are still going to have to be scheduled because just really paying attention to your group size and the spacing out of the kids. But absolutely we’re not going to have school if we can’t recess and P.E.,” says Watts.
As of now, they are still debating if masks will be mandatory for P.E. classes mainly because the students will be inside a gym.
Even though this school year will be different because of COVID-19, school leaders tell WAFB that doesn’t mean students can’t be active and at least have some fun.
