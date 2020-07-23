Prairieville man arrested on hundreds of counts of child pornography, other sex crimes

Kristopher Uhrbach, DOB: 6/25/1986, is charged with hundreds of counts of possession of child porn and dozens of counts of sexual abuse of animals. (Source: APSO)
By Rachael Thomas | July 23, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT - Updated July 23 at 7:54 PM

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A Prairieville man is now behind bars on hundreds of charges of child porn, along with other sex crimes.

Kristopher Uhrbach, 34, was arrested Thursday, July 23 after a joint investigation between multiple local and state agencies. The investigation was launched after authorities got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, says a representative with the Attorney General’s Office.

Uhrbach is charged with the following:

  • Possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (450 counts)
  • Sexual abuse of an animal (60 counts)

His bond has been set at $700,000.

