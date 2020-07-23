Prairieville man arrested on hundreds of counts of child pornography, other sex crimes

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A Prairieville man is now behind bars on hundreds of charges of child porn, along with other sex crimes.
Kristopher Uhrbach, 34, was arrested Thursday, July 23 after a joint investigation between multiple local and state agencies. The investigation was launched after authorities got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, says a representative with the Attorney General’s Office.
Uhrbach is charged with the following:
- Possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (450 counts)
- Sexual abuse of an animal (60 counts)
His bond has been set at $700,000.
