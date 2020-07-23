Parents in EBR Parish can request tools to help with virtual learning

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) is urging parents in need of devices or an internet connection for virtual learning to complete a survey at www.ebr.technology/.
Many schools are taking extra measures to ensure students get what they need before school starts.
”It is encumbered upon us to make sure that they have what they need,” said Christal Aguillard-Sylvain, principal of Cedarcrest-Southmoor Elementary.
Sylvain is advising teachers to reach out to parents who need help completing the form.
”Do you have a working device in your home? Do you have internet? Because if the answer is no, then it is up to us to make sure that we provide them with what they need for their child to have a successful start to the school year,” said Sylvain.
Principal Sylvain says they’re already unpacking devices. Students in pre-k to kindergarten will get a tablet, while 1st through 5th grade students will get a Chromebook, which includes a camera. Sylvain says they will go door-to-door to make sure their students are ready.
“Our plan is to go out with a small team of translators to be able to translate some of this information to our families and to be able to fill out the paperwork for them to ensure that they can have the six months of free internet provided by Cox for six months,” said Principal Sylvain.
Many teachers are also preparing for a school year of virtual learning.
”It’s different because usually this time of the school year, I’m on autopilot, I’m used to it, I know what I’m going to be doing,” said Claire Johnson, a teacher at Cedarcrest-Southmoor.
Johnson is starting her fifth year as a teacher and says she’s excited to meet her 1st grade class, but she’s aware virtual learning may present some challenges.
“It’s a bit nerve-wracking. I stay up at night thinking about it more than I would, but as long as I’m safe, my students are safe, their families are safe, that’s really our main focus. I think that is just going to take a lot of communication with them and with their families and just making sure that they feel loved and they feel eager to learn and are confident in themselves,” she said.
Johnson says while there will be changes in where and how students learn, there will not be changes in the care they get from their teachers.
