Mexican Sweet Corn Cake (Panqué de Elote)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This simple baked treat is a common offering in Mexico City. Its texture lands somewhere between cake and cornbread while hinting at custard. It can be enjoyed as is for breakfast, while served as a casual, homey dessert when finished with dusting of powdered sugar. NOTE: Do not use frozen corn, as it will result in a rather dense, gummy texture.
Prep Time: 1 hour
Yields: 8–10 servings
Ingredients:
3 medium ears fresh corn (preferably yellow), husked
¼ cup fine yellow cornmeal
1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
¼ cup plain whole-milk yogurt
1¼ cups plus 2 tbsps flour
2 tbsps cornstarch
2 tsps baking powder
½ tsp kosher salt
2 large eggs
2 large egg yolks
½ cup grapeseed or other neutral oil
powdered sugar to serve
Method:
Arrange oven rack in middle position and preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9-inch round cake pan with nonstick cooking spray then set aside.
Using a chef’s knife, cut kernels from the ears of corn. Collect 1½ cups of kernels, reserving the rest for later use. NOTE: Too much corn will make the cake too wet.
Place 1½ cups corn kernels in a blender along with cornmeal, condensed milk, and yogurt. Purée 15–20 second or until smooth, scraping down the side of blender as needed. Let mixture stand in blender for 10 minutes.
In a small bowl, whisk together flour, cornstarch, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.
Into the corn purée in blender, add whole eggs, egg yolks, and oil, blending on low speed 5–10 seconds or until smooth. Transfer purée into a large bowl, then add in flour mixture, whisking just until evenly moistened and no lumps of flour remain.
Transfer mixture to prepared cake pan and bake 40–45 minutes or until golden and a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Remove pan from oven and place on a wire rack to cool for 30 minutes.
Run a paring knife around the pan to loosen the cake, invert directly onto the rack, and lift off the pan. Re-invert the cake onto a serving platter and allow to cool completely.
Dust with powdered sugar if desired and enjoy.
