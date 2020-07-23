LSU safety JaCoby Stevens named to Wuerffel Trophy watch list

Stevens, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound safety from Murfreesboro, Tenn., is going into his third season as a starter for LSU. He earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2019 and was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week three times. He’s LSU’s top returning tackler from a year ago. He recorded 92 tackles with 9.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, and three interceptions.