Livingston Parish Public Schools offering ‘100% virtual learning’ option for at least one grading period

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Public Schools (LPSS) Superintendent Joe Murphy announced Thursday, July 23 the school system has created a “100% Virtual Option” for a full grading period for parents who are concerned about their children physically attending school due to COVID-19.
“We understand that while it is our hope to return our students to their campuses and have them engage in face-to-face learning with our faculty as often as possible, this may not be a desirable goal for some of our students who have Coronavirus-related health concerns for themselves or within their immediate families. For these students, we will provide a 100-percent virtual model,” Murphy said.
As of Thursday, the state is in Phase Two of recovery, meaning that the district is currently moving forward with its Phase Two reopening plan that calls for a hybrid model of instruction based on grade level and allowed capacity. Under this Phase Two plan, younger students in grades pre-K to 2 will attend school at their home campuses five days per week and receive a traditional model of instruction.
Under Phase Two, students in higher grades will receive a blended model of instruction, split between distance learning and traditional instruction models. The students will be divided into “A” and “B” groups for balanced scheduling purposes.
Students who are in the all virtual learning option are in group “C.”
Parents who choose the 100% virtual option must commit to the virtual model for a full grading period. The “grading period” may be a nine-weeks or full half-year period depending upon the grade level, Murphy said.
For more information about the all virtual option offered by LPSS, click here.
“Our most important priority is the well-being of our students and employees,” Murphy said. “We are working hard to address all our students’ needs and concerns so each and every child can have access to a quality education in a safe learning environment.”
For more on the full reopening plan for LPSS click here.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.