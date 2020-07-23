’I just miss him’ - LSU late great Andolsek still beloved nearly three decades later

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In the tragic world of LSU athletes gone far too soon, former offensive lineman Eric Andolsek immediately comes to mind.
Andolsek (1984-1987) was an incredible physical presence in the trenches and mountain of muscle, opening holes for Tiger running backs while also protecting star quarterback Tommy Hodson in the late 80s.
He was a huge part of LSU’s SEC Championship in 1986 and then the Tigers’ 10-1-1 squad that finished ranked No. 5 nationally in 1987.
After being taken in the fifth round of the 1988 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions, Andolsek played four years with the club and was quickly emerging as one of the top offensive linemen in the NFL.
Then, tragically on June 23, 1992, Andolsek was killed by an 18-wheeler that veered off the highway and struck him while he was cutting grass in his hometown of Thibodaux, La. He was just 25 years old.
In this feature, former LSU teammates Wendell Davis, Eddie Fuller, Nacho Albergamo, Ruffin Rodrigue, Gordy Rush, Verge Ausberry, and Karl Wilson recall and remember the great man they all call a “Gentle Giant.”
For Flashback Friday on July 24, there will be a deep dive into “Crazy Days at LSU - The Arnsparger/Archer Circus of 1986.” WAFB-TV has conducted 15 interviews with former LSU players and coaches from the late 80s to tell great tales of those Tiger teams.
