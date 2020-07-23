‘Greyhound’ exhibit will be on display at USS KIDD Veterans Museum through Labor Day

The movie is based on the novel, The Good Shepherd, by C.S. Forester. The movie follows the story of U.S. Navy Commander Ernest Krause and his ship, the USS KEELING (voice call signal Grayhound), as they guard a convoy of 37 ships carrying thousands of soldiers and supplies across the Atlantic during WWII. For five days with no air support, the captain and his small force of three escort ships make their way through an area of the ocean known as the “Black Pit”, fighting Nazi U-boats while protecting their cargo and soldiers.