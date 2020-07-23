Gov. Edwards to hold press conference at 2:30 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference Thursday, July 23 to talk about the latest in the COVID-19 response effort.
The press conference will begin at 2:30 p.m. and will be carried on WAFB’s over-the-air broadcast and on all of its digital properties. To see a full list of where you can watch, CLICK HERE.
As of Wednesday, July 22, there were 99,354 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, with 3,558 deaths.
This will be the second press conference for Governor Edwards this week. For the last several weeks he has only held one press conference a week with the understanding that he would increase the press conference should the need arise.
During his press conference on Tuesday, July 21, Gov. Edwards announced that the state will stay in Phase 2 of reopening until Friday, August 7. The governor’s executive order for Phase 2 was previously set to expire Friday, July 24.
The statewide mask mandate has also been extended until August 7.
