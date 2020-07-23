FIRST ALERT FORECAST: TD #8 takes aims at Texas, likely to be upgraded to TS Hanna

While rain is likely Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, none of the three days will be all-day washouts. Instead, be ready for passing bands of showers and occasional t-storms. In most cases, the rains will likely be of fairly a short duration as they roll from east to west in the large-scale circulation. Occasional brief, heavy downpours are possible, but rain-generated flooding is not a major concern. Most WAFB communities along and north of the I-10/12 corridor can except less than 2″ of rain between now and Saturday evening, with many neighborhoods across the northern half of the WAFB region getting under 1″ through the next 48 hours. Rain totals will increase towards the coast, but even most coastal communities can expect under 3″ of rain through Saturday evening.