FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain starts today, continues through

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An increasingly wet weather pattern will headline our forecast starting Thursday and will continue over the next several days due to Tropical Depression #8 in the central Gulf of Mexico.
Right now, the highest winds for Tropical Depression #8 are 30 mph, moving to the WNW at 9 mph. It is expected to become Tropical Storm Hannah before it makes landfall over the weekend along the Texas coast.
In the meantime this morning, only spotty showers on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar but umbrellas definitely necessary this afternoon for most. Expect 70% coverage of showers/storms and a high in the upper 80°s (“cooler” than yesterday’s 94°!)!
Overnight, scattered showers linger with a low of 76°.
Friday, get ready for more rain and just about everyone gets wet – an 80% coverage, a high of 88°.
