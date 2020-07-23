CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for allegedly shooting at vehicle

By Rachael Thomas | July 23, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT - Updated July 23 at 2:27 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is currently looking for a man wanted for allegedly shooting at a vehicle.

Darryl Rondell Dyson, 28, is wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons. Police say Dyson is 6′ 1″ tall and weighs about 175 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say Dyson fired multiple shots at a car as it left a parking lot in the 12000 block of Old Hammond Highway. No injuries or damage was reported.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867, or submit a tip anonymously online at www.crimestoppersbr.com. Those with info can also download the free P3 Tips app.

