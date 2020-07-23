BRPD K9 officer recovering after being wounded in the line of duty

Rain, a BRPD K9 officer, was injured during a shooting incident that happened Monday, July 20. (Source: BRPD)
By Samantha Morgan | July 23, 2020 at 10:15 AM CDT - Updated July 23 at 10:15 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge Police Department K9 officer is recovering well after being wounded during an officer-involved shooting.

The post was published on Wednesday, July 22. (Source: BRPD)

Rain was treated at the LSU Vet School on Monday, July 20 for injuries sustained while executing a search warrant at an apartment located in Tigerland near LSU’s campus.

The 3-year-old German Sheppard was released from the Vet School Wednesday. He has some follow-up procedures before his recovery will be complete.

“We’re very optimistic about his recovery,” Sgt. Don Coppola, BRPD, said.

Rain has served with BRPD for two-years. It is unknown whether or not he will return to duty.

