BR leaders hold virtual community meeting to help people dealing with mental health issues during COVID-19 crisis

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Maintaining your mental health can sometimes be tough under normal circumstances, but during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it has really become a challenge for many people.
As such, many Baton Rouge area leaders got together Thursday, July 23 to hold a virtual community meeting to address some mental health topics.
Issues covered included dealing with isolation, grief, economic hardships, increased crime, and more.
“Amid difficult and uncertain times, there is a great need to enhance communication and to work toward solving the problems of those at risk, the vulnerable, the elderly, individuals facing addiction, economic hardships, increasing crime, and grief,” said Jan Laughinghouse, interim executive director of the Capital Area Human Services (CAHS), the host organizer of the virtual event.
The event provided participants with resources for dealing with these mental health issues. Panelists included:
- Jan Laughinghouse, PhD, LCSW-BACS, CAHS Interim Executive Director
- James E. Hussey, MD, Medical Director, LDH Office of Behavioral Health
- Sharon Weston Broome, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President
- William “Beau” Clark, MD, D-ABMDI, East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner
- Marjorie Person, MD, CAHS Psychiatrist
- Murphy J. Paul Jr., Chief, Baton Rouge Police Department
- Gwen Knox, Grief Recovery Method Specialist, Brian’s Gift, LLC
- Tonja Myles, CAHS Certified Peer
- Carol Everhart Moise, LCSW, Social Worker Supervisor, CAHS Addiction Recovery Services
- Sherry Verdel, LPC, Therapist, CAHS School-based Therapy Program
- Rev. Robin McCullough-Bade, Executive Director, Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge
Those in need of help during the COVID-19 crisis can call the following phone numbers:
- Keep Calm During COVID: 866-310-7977, or text REACHOUT to 741741
- Crisis Counseling: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
- Warmline: 833-333-1132
WAFB’s Lester Duhé will have the full story tonight on 9News at 10.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.