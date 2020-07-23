Baton Rouge mayor’s office says mask mandate seeing results

“While we are finding more new COVID-19 cases than before the mask mandate, we are pleased with the decrease in our positivity rate. This decrease signals face coverings are helping in our effort to flatten the curve,” said Mayor Broome. “We are still not where we want to be, but our effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and the support from both the business community and citizens of this parish show this executive order has helped us take a large step in the right direction.”