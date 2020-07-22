Zion Williamson taking daily COVID tests while away from Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Pelicans star rookie Zion Williamson remains away from the team while he deals with an “urgent family medical matter.” The Pelicans updated Williamson’s status Wednesday to state that he has been taking daily COVID-19 tests while away from the NBA’s Orlando campus and each has come back negative.
Williamson left Orlando last Thursday and while there is no update on his timetable to return, “he fully intends to rejoin the team.” NBA protocol dictates that his quarantine period will be determined upon his return.
The Pelicans take the court for their first of three scrimmages Wednesday night before restarting the season on Thursday, July 30 against the Utah Jazz.
